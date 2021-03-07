EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.74 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

