EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $36.21 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.