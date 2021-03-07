EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 613,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,419,000 after buying an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

