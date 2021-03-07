EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $11.69 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 3.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned about 0.21% of Texas Pacific Land worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $4,266,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $2,336,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 247 shares of company stock worth $200,726. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,200.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $984.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.96. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $1,217.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

