EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $17.07 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 5.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in NIKE by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NIKE by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.35 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.