EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

