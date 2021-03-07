EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 271,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

