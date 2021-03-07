EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA stock opened at $498.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $552.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

