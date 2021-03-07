EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI opened at $230.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.57. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

