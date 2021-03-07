EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after purchasing an additional 240,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $340.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

