EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

CVX opened at $109.00 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $109.13. The company has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

