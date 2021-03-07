EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,897,000 after buying an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after buying an additional 272,393 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,803 shares of company stock worth $22,461,393. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 277.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.05.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.