EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,090,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $507.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $492.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.64. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $550.40.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

