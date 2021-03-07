EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 34.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 220,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 56,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 241.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 409,576 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 112,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 168,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

