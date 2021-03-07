EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises about 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $223.22 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $264.29. The company has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

