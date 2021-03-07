EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 4.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 913,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,942,000 after purchasing an additional 192,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $239.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.