EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 3.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

Shares of HD stock opened at $253.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

