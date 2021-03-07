EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 2.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,582,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN opened at $247.64 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.12 and a 200-day moving average of $248.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

