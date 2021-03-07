EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 890 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 270,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,008,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.