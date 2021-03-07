EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 975 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 34,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 94,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $206.58 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

