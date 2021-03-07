EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned about 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,684,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,257,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,756,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,135,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $199.72 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $253.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.