East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp accounts for 2.9% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned 0.12% of East West Bancorp worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 595,156 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

