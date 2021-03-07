East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $75.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,438 shares of company stock valued at $664,035 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $72,992,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

