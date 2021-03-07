Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Easterly Government Properties worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after buying an additional 754,113 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 205,419 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,289,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,906,000 after buying an additional 154,192 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 451,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

DEA opened at $21.00 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.