easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 893 ($11.67).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Davy Research cut shares of easyJet to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

EZJ traded down GBX 49.70 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 975.80 ($12.75). The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 832.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 704.61. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,074.82 ($14.04).

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

