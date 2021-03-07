Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Lowered by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $137.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.