Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,156 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 2.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.27. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.