eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364,190 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 19,393 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of eBay worth $68,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Truist lifted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

eBay stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

