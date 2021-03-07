EBCoin (EBC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $5.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.59 or 0.00772624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00029811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00041326 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

