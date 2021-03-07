eBoost Market Capitalization Achieves $6.15 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 112.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $16,283.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 457.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00373295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000675 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

