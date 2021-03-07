EchoLink Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $893,215.39 and $2.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

