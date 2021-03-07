Edgeless (EDG) Price Tops $0.0051

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. Edgeless has a market cap of $619,351.96 and approximately $484.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.81 or 0.00787634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00042023 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

