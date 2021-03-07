eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 933,800 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 28th total of 727,800 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 463,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.31 million, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,087 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 114,943 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in eGain by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

