eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of eHealth worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHTH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at $26,339,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 305.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 258,483 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 532.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 35.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,087 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in eHealth by 44.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 154,347 shares during the period.

EHTH stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $151.66. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.99.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

