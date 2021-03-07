Elamachain Hits Market Cap of $29.46 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $29.46 million and $9.23 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00055605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00790819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00027221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00030586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,476,625 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.