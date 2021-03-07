Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 151.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.84% of Eldorado Gold worth $158,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $185,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 354,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 247,119 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $11.34 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.