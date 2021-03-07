Electroneum Hits Market Capitalization of $207.09 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $207.09 million and $673,699.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,843,857,222 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.