Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

EA traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,296. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,055 shares of company stock worth $16,618,414. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

