Electrum Dark Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $14,883.01 and $159.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 125.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00028662 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.57 or 0.00211207 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.