Elitium (EUM) Price Tops $5.23 on Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $157.22 million and $268,404.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00010309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.00780734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00027219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

