Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 28th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,939. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

