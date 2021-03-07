Elrond (EGLD) One Day Volume Tops $126.77 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $146.33 or 0.00289711 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $126.77 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00066260 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.66 or 0.02030604 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,312,792 coins and its circulating supply is 17,079,295 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

