Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $143.97 on Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $126.68 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $143.97 or 0.00283538 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00068522 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $940.62 or 0.01852509 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,306,842 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,939 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.