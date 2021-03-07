Elysian (ELY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56,236.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $107,438.65 and approximately $56,236.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.95 or 0.00791404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00060231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00042231 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

