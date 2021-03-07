Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THQQF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 964. Embracer Group AB has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

