Emerald Crypto (EMD) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $86,182.54 and approximately $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

