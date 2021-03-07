Eminer (EM) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Eminer has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00790614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00042472 BTC.

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

