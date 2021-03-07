Emirex Token (EMRX) Market Cap Hits $14.80 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Emirex Token has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emirex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.00777642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

EMRX is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 tokens. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Buying and Selling Emirex Token

