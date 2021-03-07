Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) Short Interest Up 30.7% in February

Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 28th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Empower in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Empower in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Empower in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Empower in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,020,000.

Shares of NYSE:EMPW opened at $9.88 on Friday. Empower has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23.

Empower Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

