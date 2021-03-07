Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.36 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $46.36 million and $1.11 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.00469491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00068610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00076990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00051567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.91 or 0.00462033 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

